September 3, 2022

3 things revealed by photos of documents found by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Winston Hale September 3, 2022
  • BBC News World

image source, US Department of Justice

title,

This is an image released by the Justice Department of some of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

The agents wore civilian clothes, they did not carry weapons and they carried a court order, elements that should have led to a prudent operation. However, it is not.

The FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump in Florida, has exposed not only a political battle — with the former president portraying himself as the victim of harassment — but also a legal case of critical dimensions.

During the search at Mar-a-Lago, federal agents They collected more than 20 boxes, in which more than a hundred documents were marked with various classifications: from secret to Top secret.

Trump’s home was seized, according to a complete list of what was seized by the FBI during the raid made public by a Florida court this Friday. Further 10,000 documents are legally owned by the US government.As well as 90 empty folders containing classified material, the British newspaper said it was either to be returned to White House secretarial staff or a military aide. Guardian.

