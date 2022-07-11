3 most used pages. These are their prices.

Are you interested in knowledge From Websites to Make Purchases on Amazon for Cuba? In this article, we will provide you with a file 3 most used options now for Deliver your Amazon purchases to Cuba.

To this day I think we all know that Amazon It’s the #1 store To make purchases online. They sell a myriad of products, in fact you can find everything in this store.

This is why it is so interesting for Cubans on the island as well as for their relatives outside Cuba, to be able to buy from Amazon and with minimal effort deliver it to Cuba.

All the methods we show you today are located in the United States, so you can easily be located anywhere in the world, be able to make purchases on Amazon USA and thus access their prices, which are better than those of other stores. Amazon from other countries.

In the same way, being in the US, you will be able to access the best shipping rates to Cuba due to its proximity to the island.

Best Sites to Send Amazon Purchases to Cuba

There are more and more pages offering this service, but you need to be careful because it is not serious or recommended.

That is why we have created this list of the best Amazon shopping sites for Cuba.

Buy on Amazon for Cuba with Kupalama

Kopalama It is one of the companies who have provided services to Cuba for the longest period. So it is a recommended page.

With them you can deliver your purchases from Amazon to Cuba. Very simple process:

Make a purchase On Amazon and ships directly to their warehouse

They weigh the products when they arrive at your warehouse

They will call you and tell you the weight and you will pay the current shipping rate.

They also accept shipments from UPS, USPS, Fedex, and others. So you will have the possibility to receive your Amazon purchases at home and then have them sent to Kupalama from any of these package providers.

Buy from Amazon to send to Cuba with Aeroenvio

The mechanism with Airshipping is very similar to that of Cuballama, with the difference that some Amazon products are included in their store, only Search for what you want in the integrated search engine The ones on their website, and if they don’t have them, you can check it out on Amazon directly.

You can also Buy from Amazon They send it directly to their warehouse and they will see it delivered in Cuba.

that’s it Current prices for sending your Amazon purchases to Cuba With the airship:

Express home delivery with 9 to 14 days delay at 12.99 per pound

Shipping by Aerovaradero with 30-45 days delay at 5.99 per pound

Buy from Amazon for delivery in Cuba with Panavana

Banafana Another company has experience In the Shipments to Cuba from Amazon Purchases.

In the same way, they provide the ease of making the purchase on Amazon and that the delivery is made directly to their warehouse.

Their rates are:

Shipments of up to 3 pounds are priced at $10.99. From 4 pounds it is paid at 3.50 per pound, this rate is the minimum and varies depending on the office where the shipment takes place (Miami / Cape Coral). A small tax is also charged depending on the type of shipment you choose.

You can access Amazon from here

We recommend the following: