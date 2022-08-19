3 dead as two planes collide in California

Authorities confirm multiple fatalities after two planes collide at California airport

(CNN) — Two planes crashed mid-air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in California on Thursday afternoon, killing three people, Mayor Eduardo Montesino said.

According to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided on final landing. One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two were aboard the Cessna 340, the FAA said.

No one on the ground was injured, the FAA added. A pet on the plane was also killed, Montesino said.

According to a Twitter post from the city, reports of the incident came in just before 3 p.m.

The city of Watsonville is about an hour south of San Jose.

In a subsequent statement, city officials said they were “deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that claimed so many lives.”

“The City of Watsonville extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the statement said.

According to the FAA statement, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. In a post on Twitter, the NTSB confirmed it was investigating the collision.

It is not known what caused the two planes to collide.