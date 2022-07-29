25 funny things you can ask Siri

Have a good time laughing with Apple’s virtual assistant thanks to these funny Siri voice commands.

Siri has been around since the Apple iPhone 4S and ever since. Little by little it evolved Incorporating more features that make Apple Assistant unique in various fields. We usually use the virtual assistant to be able to complete everyday tasks without having to touch the iPhone, iPad or Mac, simply by using the voice.

However, it cannot be denied Siri can also sometimes be a good entertainment hub. It has many funny answers to some questions, which is precisely why it can be fun to have a conversation with the Apple virtual assistant. In line with this, we chose to combine some of the funniest questions with answers that you can ask Siri on any of your devices.

Laugh with Siri by asking these questions to your virtual assistant

As mentioned, get Make you smile with Siri, Apple’s virtual assistantIt is possible to ask a series of questions that have been programmed by Apple to provide less curious answers like the ones we provide below.

In fact, these are some of the General things you can ask Siri And who will make you laugh his answers:

Hey Siri, tell me a joke.

Hi Siri, how much is zero divided by zero?

Hey Siri, tell me a story.

Hey Siri, sing me a song

Hey Siri, try: 1, 2, 3.

Hey Siri, how much does it cost?

Hi Siri, how much do you earn?

Hey Siri, Bitbox.

Hey Siri, do you love me?

Hey Siri, will you marry me?

Siri Looks Human: She Knows Some Famous Movies Inside Out

Another interesting detail is that Siri has References from some popular movies and series in your database. This makes it possible to ask Siri a few things about The Matrix, Game of Thrones, or Harry Potter, among others:

Hi Siri, I’m your dad.

Hey Siri, did you choose the red pill or the blue one?

Hey Siri, is Jon Snow dead?

Hey Siri, is winter coming?

Hey Siri what does the fox say?

Hey Siri, is this Ella?

Hey Siri, Where’s Elvis Presley?

Hey Siri, mirror, mirror, who is the most handsome of all?

Hi Siri, I see a small silhouette of a man.

Hi Siri, do you follow the Three Laws of Robotics.

8 Cool Things Siri Can Do That You Don’t Know About

Siri doesn’t seem to like competition very much

Other strange details memorize Relationship with the competition More direct, including Android smartphones or Amazon Echo speakers with Alexa virtual assistant. If you ask Siri about one of her siblings, her answer may surprise you:

Hey Siri, are you Alexa?

Hey Siri, how about Alexa?

Hey Siri, what’s the best phone?

Hey Siri, what is the best virtual assistant?

Hey Siri, what is the best OS?

Enjoy using the iPhone virtual assistant

The above questions can be answered Surprise any of the users from Siri. Over time, he has become more “smarter”, which is why he is able to respond with a touch of humor 25 funny things to ask Siri shown above.