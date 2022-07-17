July 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

21 vehicles crashed due to dust storm and 6 people died

21 vehicles crashed due to dust storm and 6 people died

Winston Hale July 17, 2022 2 min read
First responders work at the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal crash Friday.

(CNN) — Six people were killed in a 21-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Montana’s Big Horn County due to a dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said first responders are investigating the crash west of Hardin and will release more information as it becomes available.

“This investigation is still ongoing. We will release additional information as it becomes available and appropriate out of respect for the lives lost and their loved ones,” Knudsen said.

Dust storm kills 21 near Hardin, kills six on I-90

Travel on the interstate was diverted overnight, but I-90 has since reopened, the Highway Patrol said.

“Deeply saddened by the news of a major crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to honor the victims and their loved ones. We are grateful to our first responders for their service,” Gov. Greg Jeanfort tweeted Friday.

Ariel Dehart was driving west on I-90 near Hardin when she saw a mobile home destroyed in the crash.

It happened within minutes of the crash, DeHart told CNN. There were only a few first responders on the scene at the time, he said.

“The choice was really bad and scary,” DeHart said. “The air was hot and creepy. It was like wearing sepia glasses. It was so crazy.”

“When I saw the torn-up RV, my stomach just dropped,” he said. “But the owner was frantically putting his decorative pillows back in the RV and he was very sad because he was obviously very upset about what had happened.”

See also  The Indonesian navy will find items from a lost submarine

Jose Strickland also witnessed many accidents. He told CNN he skidded to a stop when the crash happened in front of him on I-90.

Strickland says he and others helped get an elderly man out of his vehicle on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

For about 45 minutes after the crash, Strickland says he was behind helping people at the scene.

“Visibility dropped in an instant,” Strickland wrote in a Facebook post about his experience. “I still can’t get over the fact that we were 1 vehicle away from disaster.”

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

UK to reach projected temperatures by 2050 (analysis)

July 16, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The Secret Service deleted messages from January 5 and 6, 2021

July 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

New York launches video guide on coping with nuclear attack | In the video

July 15, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

4 min read

Vatican response to James Webb telescope images

July 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Law of Second Chance, a medicine to get out of insolvency

July 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia destroys Harpoon missile depot ceded to Ukraine | News

July 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward