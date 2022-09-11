21 properties of Otto Pérez Molina and Roxana Baldetti have not yet been extinguished.

First Precautionary Measures As a result of the criminal case La Línea, decreed on May 25, 2015, It revealed that he allegedly paid bribes in support of a network dedicated to tax fraud.

Investigations that allow establishing the origin of the properties and the origin of the funds from which they were acquired, built, remodeled, continue in development, It disallowed the expropriation of 21 real estate properties from former President Otto Fernando Pérez Molina and former Vice President Ingrid Roxana Baldetti Elias.

Currently, the criminal case against 30 people is in the final stage Defendants Perez Molina and Baldetti have pleaded not guilty.

As stated in File number 01175-2015-00029, 13 farms linked to Ingrid Roxana Baldetti Elias and 8 farms related to Otto Pérez Molina are still in ruins. These have some detailed properties They are located in Tegpan in Simaltenago and Zaragoza.

Complexity of investigations Most of the assets are registered in the name of legal representatives of around 23 companiesAs well as the wife of Mariano Paz Montes, Baldetti and Humberto Mata, according to a file accessed by Brenza Libre. Some lands have been acquired for Q2 thousand to Q3 thousand and are being investigated since June 2016.

Investigations by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the Ministry of Public Affairs (MP) led investigators to the determination. Perez Molina and Baldetti never credited the properties they bought to their names.

Most related items Baldetti Elias on behalf of Advanced Computer Systems Aguilar Alvarado, Sociedad Anónima (Liseag).. The Guatecompras portal was consulted by researchers in March 2016, said Erwin Eduardo Aguilar González, the company’s legal representative.

However, when the prosecution found the company, in August 2015, Victor Hugo Hernandez, the president of Baldetti, appeared as its legal representative.

Perez Molina sought companies to register his properties in the name Company Vista Electronic Services, S.A

of goods

On June 12, 2015, a retirement home associated with Roxana Baldetti Elias was also seized. It is located in the Marina del Sur condominium in Esquintla’s San Jose port; Subsequently, four more properties joined the investigation, two located in Zone 5 of the city and the same number in Mixco, Guatemala.

While some residences are attached Former President Otto Pérez Molina, 6 farms make up an extensive property called Finca La Montana, located in Zaragoza, Chimaltenango, valued at Q 16 million. About. That too is under investigation Two more properties, one of which is located in San Cristóbal, Zone 8 and the other in Zone 10 of Mixco.

Also 17 bank accounts containing quetzals, five dollars and three time deposits, and seven cashier’s checks were confiscated.

One of the recent punishments handed down by the court is confiscation of assets On February 9, 2022, declaring the expropriation of 11 real estate properties linked to Roxana Baldetti acceptable, Passed in favor of Govt. The destruction consisted of 3 offices and 8 parking spaces, personal property worth at least 895 thousand dollars in a building in zone 15 and 20.

On February 4, 2021, a warehouse located in Zone 5 of the city was disposed of, valued at approximately Q2.8 million and nine personal assets (high-end equipment for mechanics and straightening and painting workshops) valued at Q1.1. million.

Criminal proceedings

On April 16, 2015, the case La Linea was revealed. A criminal organization dedicated to defrauding the Treasury, on January 17, 2022, the investigation of this case began and is in the final stages.

On April 15, 2016Perez Molina and Baldetti Elias were implicated, a day after Juan Carlos Monzon was accepted as an effective collaborator. In a conflict of interest process in the Quetzal Port Company in favor of the Spanish company Transportes de Contenedores Quetzal.

On June 2, 2016, the state’s cooperative case aroseIn which the former President Benami was accused of leading a structure that seized several state enterprises to enrich himself illegally.

On October 9, 2018, the Court of High Risk sentenced former Vice President Roxana Baldetti to 15 years and 6 months in prison, ruling that she is currently unconvinced due to various challenges.

Further, Baldetti is wanted by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. While a candidate for the defunct Patriotic Party, he was accused of receiving more than US$250,000 from the Mexican cartel Los Zetas.

How is the research coming along?

According to the Justice Department filing, the investigations arose later Current President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla will file a complaint to have part of the assets of the former president’s surrogate investigated. Promoted on May 15, 2015 as “a citizen and concerned about recent events”.

In part of the complaint, it describes the properties to be investigated, namely 8 farms attached to Baldetti Elias in Decpan and 6 farms attached to Pérez Molina in Zaragoza, settlements with jurisdiction in Simaltenango; It has been unbroken for 87 months. The said request is part of the evidence in the court file.

Need updated data on Guatemala to make decisions? Subscribe to MicrodosePrensa Libre’s high-value statistical content service produced in partnership with ProDatos.