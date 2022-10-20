2 Houston Astros vs New York Yankees LIVE: How to watch MLB Championship Series 2022 IPTV? | 10/19/2022

In a few moments, we’ll be sharing our starting lineup for the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park. Don’t miss any Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live match details with Favel commentary.

If you want to watch the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live on TV, your choice is: ESPN.

If you want to see it in the broadcast, your choice is: Star +.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best choice.

This is the start time of the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in different countries:

Argentina: 8:37 pm – Star +

Bolivia: 7:37 PM – Star +

Brazil: 8:37 pm –

Chile: 7:37 pm –

Colombia: 6:37 pm – Star +

Ecuador: 6:37 pm – Star +

Spain: 1:37 am –

Mexico: 6:37 PM – ESPN

Paraguay: 7:37 pm – Star +

Peru: 6:37 PM – Star +

Uruguay: 8:37 pm – Star +

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees

(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-4 New York Yankees

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 5-1 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB – Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees

(MLB): Houston Astros 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies

(MLB – Division Series): Houston Astros 8-7 Seattle Mariners

(MLB – Division Series): Houston Astros 4-2 Seattle Mariners

(MLB – Division Series): Seattle Mariners 0-1 Houston Astros

(MLB – Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees

The last time these two teams met was on October 19, 2022, when the Houston Astros won 4-2.

The Houston Astros scored seven hits during the game and managed to score one in the second, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The New York Yankees had 5 hits during the game and were able to score one in the second and one in the eighth.

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Houston Astros, as they have won four in their last five games, while the New York Yankees have won one, in terms of running, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the Houston Astros. Who scored 16 points to 14 for the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees reached the Championship Series after winning a key of five Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians 3-2, adding to the total number of games, and the New York Yankees scored 20 runs to 14 for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Houston Astros reached the Championship Series after winning a key of three games in the Division Series category against the Seattle Mariners 3-0, adding up the total, the Houston Astros scored 13 runs to the Seattle Mariners’ nine.