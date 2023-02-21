13 people were injured in the explosion in the factory

(CNN) — At least 13 people were taken to local hospitals after an explosion at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio, according to Capt. Brian Drocco of the Village of Oakwood Fire Department.

I. Schumann & Co. The explosion occurred at the building, a metal alloy factory, according to CNN affiliate WOIO on the site.

At least two people are in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, said Dorsena Drakeford, the company’s media relations specialist.

Earlier, Drocco had reported that several people were injured with burns. He also said that the whereabouts of all the employees were known.

Most of the fire was out by 5 p.m. and crews are now working to extinguish active sources, Drocco explained. He said the explosion and fire occurred around 3pm on Monday and debris was scattered in the area.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to extinguish the large fire, according to the Twinsburg Fire Department. The agency sent a team to respond to patients and transported at least one person to the hospital, the department told CNN.

The cause of the fire is unknown, a Twinsburg Fire Department spokesman said.

Several rural fire departments responded to the fire in Walton Hills and Oakwood.

Stephanie Davis was working in Oakwood Village when she suddenly felt the entire building begin to shake. He walked to a window and saw a “huge cloud of black smoke” coming from a building about 1,000 feet away, Davis told CNN.

When Davis and his co-workers went outside to see what was going on, they found debris on the roof and strewn across the parking lot, he said.

“Our neighbor’s building across the street from us had some windows smashed, cars damaged and debris on the ground caught fire,” Davis said.

Videos posted Facebook They show a huge cloud of smoke in the sky as flames continue to burn in a building across the street. Footage shows burning debris with craters and damage in a parking lot next to a truck.

“Everybody was in shock and saw their cars and the building where the smoke was coming from,” Davis said. “We heard another little ‘boom’ and everyone started getting into their cars to get out or back to their work building for safety.”

The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking residents to stay away from the area while crews continue to work.