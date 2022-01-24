11 perfect models for the third day of Clausura 2022; CV

Clausura forgotten 2022 weak matches And it remains full of emotions, which can be confirmed in the third round, when 23 goals were scored, there was no negative draw and in it Four matches out of eight disputed They are limited to only ten minutes to play or in overtime.

The most special cases were those from tigers s MontereyClubs that managed to win and draw Pumas s blue cross, respectively, with many who gave themselves alternative time, motivated by the attackers Rogelio Funes Morey s Andre-Pierre Gignac.

What is more, brave Flip the scoreboard against Atlético San Luis with a goal from him He scored a penalty kick in the 81st minute, While Toluca As he coined victory Also, with a penalty kick scored by Leo Fernandez in the 80th minute.

The best players in the third round

Funes Morey He began to react against the machine with his strong left foot and after insisting throughout the match, he got a place in the attack, because thanks to him, in large part, the gang made 2-2.

Appears next to the naturalized Mexican genac, who not only made the score 2-1 against Universidad, but minutes ago put the ball on the post to show Nico Lopez to take the rebound and score a partial equalizer.

completes the attack Rodrigo Aguirre Thanks to a double and assist in Necaxa’s 4-1 win over Santos.

Behind them, in the middle of the field, stands out Fernandez, who provided the assist and scored the 2-1 goal that Toluca won over Mazatlan in a close match.

Shown in the fun action he does on Chivas’ left flank Alexis Vega More is thrown into the center of the field; This time he revealed himself with a superb free kick goal that he put into the corner.

At the last moment, he slipped too Jesus Escoboza For the assists he made in Rio’s victory at the Coruna Stadium.

Below, Atlas has been the most distinguished, the club that has conceded only one goal so far in the tournament and has managed to put two players in the perfect 11th position, since then Anderson Santamaria It was a wall, while Diego Barbosa And scored one of the goals of victory for the red and black over America.

accompany them Cesar Montes, author of 2-2 in Monterey Cruz Azul, plus Andres Mosquera, who opened the scoring in Lyon’s 2-1 win over Pachuca.

As a goalkeeper, and one of the regulars, the place belongs to Camilo Vargas.

Finally, as DT Diego Coca, who co-led the competition with Atlas with seven points added.