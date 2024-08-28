106, Lives Alone and Still Exercises: Nutrition and Health Tips from One of the World’s Oldest Women

Dorothy Staten lives independently in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 106. (Photo: El Paso Times)

Dorothy Staten106 years old, still lives independently in his own apartment in El Paso, TexasHe is in good health and is dedicated to sharing his tips on longevity. Staten maintains strict rules about his diet. Sugar, alcohol, cold drinks and ice cream.

This American woman was born on June 17th. 1918 almost Austin, TexasHe has lived in his current apartment for over 40 years. Your daughter, Rosie Lyles80 years old, lives in the same building and takes care of her when necessary. “She has her own place and I have mine. Everyone needs their own space.”Lyles said in an interview.

Despite some vision problems and a pacemaker to regulate her heart rate, Staten is in good health. Until a few years ago, she cooked her own meals, but now she enjoys meals prepared by her daughter.I have a good appetite.Staten comments enthusiastically when mentioning certain foods like beans, which he admits are his favorite.

One of the keys to a long life is to: DietEating fruits and vegetables is essential for her.I like to eat carrots, broccoli and spinach, “All of this has powerful health benefits,” Staten shared with TODAY.com. Also enjoy watermelon and WatermelonThe fruits are highlighted for their properties. Antioxidants and their ability to protect against cell damage.

Staten avoids sugar and alcohol, and prefers a healthy diet. (Photo: El Paso Times)

The old woman also expressed that she was trying to do so. Avoid sugar. He prefers sugar-free options when he needs to sweeten something. He also doesn’t like fried foods.”My mom doesn’t like fatty foods.“, male Lyles. This is consistent with cardiologists’ warnings about the negative effects of these foods.

Longevity seems to be a family trait, as one of the Staten is 104 years oldThroughout her life, Staten worked as a professional chef for the wealthy, an experience that gave her extensive knowledge about healthy eating.

Staten also enjoys teaA drink known for its antioxidant content.I drink a lot of teaStaten says, adding that he always chooses unsweetened tea. Green tea and other teas are especially good for your health.

On the other hand, Staten Avoid alcohol completely. Although her daughter encouraged her to try some wine, based on studies suggesting it can be good for the heart, Staten was adamant about not doing so.

Fruits and vegetables are essential to Dorothy Staten’s diet (Photo: El Paso Times)

An additional point in your routine is: He practices. Although he can no longer walk as well as he used to due to his limited eyesight, he still exercises in his apartment with the help of his daughter. Walking just 30 minutes a day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and dementia.

As for his philosophy of life, Staten believes in honesty and treating everyone equally. “She’s very direct with people.” Lyles said, adding that the key for his mother was obedience to parents and love for siblings.

With wisdom and energy, Dorothy Staten He continues to enjoy life and share his secrets to longevity with a sense of humor.“I feel like I’m 16” He said with a smile during his interview with TODAY.com.

unsweetened tea (Preferably green tea): Rich in antioxidants, it helps protect cells from damage.

fresh fruit A serving of watermelon or cantaloupe is rich in antioxidants and has moisturizing and refreshing properties.

oatmeal With a touch of sugar-free sweetener and some fresh fruit like strawberries or blueberries to add antioxidants and fiber.

Daily exercise by statin helps maintain cardiovascular health (Illustrated Image Infobae)

Spinach and carrot salad Spinach, with a little olive oil and lemon, is an excellent source of iron and vitamins, while carrots provide beta-carotene, which is good for skin and eyesight.

steamed broccoli It is rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fiber.

Black or red beansThey are an excellent source of protein and fiber, and are a Staten favorite.

Grilled chicken breast also baked fish Avoiding fatty foods is key, so these lean proteins cooked in a healthy way are ideal.

Steamed Vegetable Garnish : Broccoli and carrots, for example, to maintain a steady intake of essential nutrients.

unsweetened tea: To maintain hydration and provide antioxidants before bed.