October 14, 2024

1.3 million people were without power in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after rain and wind on Friday

Phyllis Ward October 13, 2024 1 min read

(CNN Spanish) – Nearly 1.3 million people remained without power Saturday night in São Paulo, after rain and winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour hit the Brazilian state Friday evening, the energy distribution company reported.

The franchisee said in a statement that the number of affected residents represents 17% of Enel’s customers, adding that as of 6:40 pm (local time), its teams were able to restore service to 750,000 customers.

“In some cases, the work to restore power is more complex because it involves rebuilding entire sections of the network,” the company said, adding that it would mobilize more technicians to address the problem.

According to their data, the capital of São Paulo is the most affected municipality, with 870,000 people living without electricity. They are followed by Tapao da Serra with 91,000; Cotia, with 79,800; São Bernardo do Campo, with 70,400; and Santo Andre with 66,600.

In this context, the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy stated, on Saturday, in a statement that it had established an operations room to follow up on the problem and sent a letter to the National Electrical Energy Agency to ask Enel to accelerate its work, “in order to ensure the rapid restoration of electricity in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area.”

