▷ Watch HD Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live broadcast today | What time do they play and what channel broadcasts the final home round of the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers | DTV Sports and Televen Live | Today's matches | Sports

Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live They will face each other on Thursday in a decisive duel for the last four of the 2024 Pre-Olympics. Vinotinto and Scratch must win to reach the final day of the final round with a chance in their fight. To get a ticket for Paris 2024. Check schedules and channels and follow the lively meeting minute by minute.

Venezuela vs Brazil Sub-23 Live Streaming – Minute by Minute

Follow minute by minute of the Venezuela vs Brazil U23 match live and live from the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium for the second date of the final four round of the 2024 Olympics.

67' Goooooool from Venezuela. Jovani Bolivar enters the area, hits it hard and scores his third goal in the preliminary match for the Olympics. 1-1

57′ Goal for Brazil. Mauricio finds a rebound in the area and sends it into the net to make it 1-0.

50′ Now it's Brazil that saves from the line what could have been 1-0 to Venezuela.

46′ The second stage began.

First time

45′ End of the first half of the contested match.

3′ Venezuela blocks an almost certain goal from Brazil from the goal line.

0′ The match started in Caracas.

The lineups for the live match between Venezuela and Brazil U-23 have been confirmed.

Venezuela vs Brazil U23: Confirmed lineups

Brazil U23 : Michael; Kjelvin, Arthur Chaves, Vasson, Alexandre, Andre, Mauricio, Gabriele Berani, Beck, John F. Kennedy and Endrik.

: Michael; Kjelvin, Arthur Chaves, Vasson, Alexandre, Andre, Mauricio, Gabriele Berani, Beck, John F. Kennedy and Endrik. Venezuela U23: Rodriguez; Vivas, Uzcategui, Vero, Lacava; Segovia, Kelce, Bolivar, Villa, Rivas and Martinez.

The “Vinotinto” team comes to this confrontation with great enthusiasm after drawing with Argentina 2-2, with a goal scored by Kevin Kelce in stoppage time, which pleased the hosts. With a point, that is directed Ricardo Valinho – who will not have Brian Ortega – will look to score again against Brazil, whom they beat in the group stage 3-1.

In the lead will be “Scratch” Ramon Menezes, who will have to add in order not to be eliminated prematurely. Brazil lost 1-0 to Paraguay on the first date of the final and will have to win no matter what. Indrik It will be the main target reference for “Canarina”.

When and where will the Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live match, in the final home round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers, be played?

the match Venezuela vs Brazil U23 It will be held on Thursday, February 8, at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium in Caracas. The second quarter-final match of the 2024 U-23 Pre-Olympics tournament will start at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time), 7:00 pm in Venezuela, and 8:00 pm in Brazil.

Venezuela U-23 defeated Brazil 3-1 and qualified for the final round of the Pre-Olympic tournament for the third time in its history. Photo: CONMEBOL

What time will the Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live match be played in the 2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament?

Peru – 6:00 pm

Ecuador – 6:00 pm

Colombia – 6:00 p.m

Bolivia – 7:00 pm

Venezuela – 7:00 pm

Chile – 8:00 pm

Brazil – 8:00 pm

Paraguay – 8:00 pm

Uruguay – 8:00 pm

Argentina – 8:00 pm

Where to watch the Venezuela vs Brazil U23 match live in South America?

It should be noted that the series Direct TV Sports It has the rights to broadcast the 2024 pre-Olympics matches, which is why the Venezuela-Brazil match will be broadcast throughout South America, while the DGO live streaming platform will broadcast it online. while, Telefin Sports And Sport TV These official signals will be in Venezuelan and Brazilian territory.

How to watch DirecTV Sports online Venezuela vs Brazil U23?

DirecTV Sports will broadcast the full broadcast of the 2024 pre-Olympic matches in our country. Therefore, to follow Venezuela vs Argentina U23, you can order a subscription or register for DirecTV Go in Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela. This way, you can follow all the details of the meeting.

Sports channels 610 SD and 1610 HD

D Sports 2 channel 612 SD and 1612 HD

D-Sports 3 channels 613 SD and 1613 HD

D-Sports channels 4K 614 SD – 1614 HD

How to watch Televen Sports online Venezuela vs Brazil U23?

In Venezuela, the network also responsible for broadcasting the matches of the Venezuelan team in the 2024 U23 Pre-Olympic Games is Televin. Find out what channels are on different cable operators:

In Intercable: 22 or 1022

In open signal: 10

Venezuela vs Brazil U23: Possible lineups

Venezuela: Samuel Rodriguez; Rafael Uzcategui, Carlos Vivas, Andres Ferro and Bryant Ortega; Carlos Vailla, David Martinez, Rene Rivas, Telasco Segovia and Matias Lacava; Giovanni Bolivar.

Brazil: Nickel, Kjelvin, Arthur Chaves, Lucas Fasson, Riquelme, Andre, Bruno Gomes, Alexandre, Gabriel Pirani, JFK and Endrik

